JEE Main Result 2021 Out: Six Students get 100 percentile, Check Toppers' List

As many as six students have got 100 percentile score in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main 2021 held from February 23 to 26. All the six students who have got 100 percentile rank are boys. Among females, Komma Sharanya from Telangana has topper the exam with 99.9990421 percentile score. The NTA has also released a state-wise topper list. The names of 100 percentile scorers are as follows –

1 Saket Jha from Rajasthan

2 Pravar Kataria from Delhi NCT region

3 Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi NCT region

4 Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh

5 Sidhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra

6 Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat

In SC category, Aryansh Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh has topped with 99.9582 score. In OBC (non-creamy layer) category, Thiruvarul P from Tamil Nadu with 99.95 percentile has got top rank. In recently introduced EWS category, Anumula Venkata Jaya Chaitanya has topped the exam.

In ST category Telangana’s Islavath Nithin and from PwD category Vishwadev from Haryana have got the highest score with 99.99425 and 99.9428 percentile score, respectively.

For the JEE Main February session result, students will only get the percentile score and the rank list will be released after compiling the results for all the four sessions.

NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

JEE Main 2021 was conducted in 331 cities including nine cities outside India – Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait. Exam was held in 828 centres, as per the NTA.

A total number of 742 observers, 261 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted in a total of six shifts from February 24 to 26. The scores of paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been declared today and JEE Main paper 2 result is expected to be released soon.