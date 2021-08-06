JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Session 3 answer key out on jeemain.nta.nic.in; expect results soon

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 3 are expected to be released today by the National Test Agency (NTA). The answer key of the JEE Main 2021 session 3 was released by the agency on the evening of Thursday, 5 August. Therefore, it is expected that the agency is going to announce the results of JEE Main 2021 session 3 today.

The examination was conducted on 20, 22, 25 and 27 July. The next and the last session, JEE Main 2021 session 4, will be held on 26, 27, 31 August and 1 and 2 September.

Over 7.09 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2021 session 3.

Here are the steps that candidates can take to view their results once NTA declares them:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option for JEE Main 2021 session 3 results. Click on it

Step 3: Now enter your credentials to view your results

Step 4: The JEE Main 2021 session 3 results will be displayed. Download the page

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it safely for future reference

For the first time this year, the JEE Main was held in four sessions. Three sessions of the JEE Main exams have been conducted so far. The last session is going to be conducted in August and September. Reportedly, the cut off for JEE Mains 2021 session 3 could be higher than usual as most students have found the examination easy. As many as nine students had obtained 100 percentile scores for the first session held in February. The number increased for the second session in March as 13 students scored 100 percentile.

