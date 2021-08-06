JEE Main Result 2021: How to Calculate Marks Based on Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main session 3 results 2021 on Friday, August 6 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the final answer key for the exam and results are based on the final answer keys. Those awaiting results can have an estimate of their scores based on the final answer key.

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates

More than 7.09 lakh students had registered for the exam that ended on July 27. In a first, the JEE-Main will be held four times in a year. In the exam held in February this year, a total of nine students had managed to score 100 percentile while in March, 13 students maintained 100 percentile. This time the number of 100 percentile scorers is expected to go even further as most students have ranked the exam easy.

JEE Main Results 2021: How to Calculate Marks based on Answer Key

Students can calculate the marks that they are likely to score in the JEE Main exam with the help of the answer key that has been released on the official NTA website. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the answer key and keep a rough sheet of paper ready

Step 2: Write question number and award yourself 4 marks, if the answer you have mentioned in the exam matches with the one in the key. Similarly, deduct one mark if the answer does not match. Remember, that in the numeric section, there is no negative marking, so if your answer is wrong in that section, give it a zero.

Step 3: After you have put marks for every question, add the total to know your likely score.

The result will be based on percentile scores and not the raw marks. The highest raw marks obtained will be given 100 percentile while all results will be given comparative marking. To calculate the rank, marks obtained by students in all four sessions will be normalised and ranks will be calculated.

JEE Main Results 2021: Tie-Breaker

In case two students score the same marks or have a tie, NTA will follow a tie-breaker policy to calculate rank. In case total marks are the same –

Story continues

Step 1: Students having more marks in maths will get better ranks if marks still remain the same

Step 2: One scoring better in Physics will be ranked better if the tie persists

Step 3: Chemistry marks will be considered to break the tie if marks still remain the same

Step 4: Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

Students need to check their results thoroughly to weed out any errors. Their name, personal details roll number, the calculation should be correct. In case of any error, students can check with NTA at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here