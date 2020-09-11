JEE (Main) Result 2020 to be Released by NTA Today at jeemain.nic.in; How to Download Scorecard

The wait for knowing the JEE (Main) Result 2020 will end today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to release the marks for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on September 11, 2020. The NTA JEE Main Exam 2020 was held between September 1 to 6 this year. Once the results are announced, it can be checked on the official website at jeemain.nic.in

The NTA JEE Main Exam Result 2020 will be announced earlier than expected this year. This is because the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will be opening the window for filling the application forms of JEE Advanced 2020 on September 12. It is to be noted that the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2020, who are willing to seek admission to IITs, will have to write the JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Here’s how to check your scores

Step 1: once the results are announced, candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads "View Result/Scorecard"

Step 3: On a new page, login using your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Once logged in, your NTA JEE (Main) Score 2020 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the result or take a screenshot

This year, around 8.58 lakh students appeared in the JEE Main exam at 660 centers across India.

The NTA JEE (Main) 2020 released the tentative answer key for the exam on September 8. The students had time till September 10 to raise objections, in case of any, in the NTA JEE (Main) 2020 Answer key.

The final result for the JEE Main 2020 will be based on the final answer key.