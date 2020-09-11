JEE Main Result 2020: NTA to Declare JEE Main Result Shortly at jeemain.nic.in; How to Check Scores

JEE Main Result 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 anytime soon. The NTA JEE Main Exam 2020 was held between September 1 to 6 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Once announced, candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nic.in.

This is to inform all the qualifying candidates that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will be opening the window for filling the application forms of JEE Advanced 2020 on September 12 (Saturday). It is also to be noted that the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE (Main) 2020, who are willing to seek admission to IITs, will have to write the JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

JEE Main Result 2020: How to check scores -

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "View Result/Scorecard"

Step 3: On a new page, login using your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Once logged in, your NTA JEE (Main) Score 2020 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference

Around 8.58 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main exam this year at 660 centers across India. All Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) were put in place.

The NTA JEE (Main) 2020 released the tentative answer key for the exam on September 8. The students had time till September 10 to raise objections, in case of any, in the NTA JEE (Main) 2020 Answer key. The final result for the JEE Main 2020 is based on the final answer key.