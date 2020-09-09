JEE Main Result 2020 Date: When to Expect NTA’s Merit List? Here’s Everything to Know About the Entrance Exam Result

Amid all the online campaign and students significantly disagreeing over the conduct of exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is finally done with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The official answer key has already been released, and now it is time for the exam result. So, when should you expect JEE Main 2020 result and NTA’s merit list? As of now, the confirmed JEE Main 2020 result date has not been stated by the agency. However, as per media reports, JEE Main 2020 result is expected to be declared by September 11. Once out, the candidates will be able to check JEE Main result 2020 at the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in. In this article, we bring you everything to know about the release of the entrance exam result. JEE Main 2020 First Day Exam in Pics: ‘No Social Distancing at Examination Centre’, ‘Lack of Hand Gloves’ and More, Students Raise Concerns on Twitter Over NTA’s COVID-19 Guidelines.

More than 8 lakh students registered to appear in the JEE Main 2020 exam. The answer key has been released and is now available at the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can raise the objection until September 10. After the objections are raised, NTA would go through the same and will make changes, if necessary, before releasing the final answer key.

When Will NTA Release JEE Main 2020 Result?

As of now, no official date has been confirmed. However, the result will be declared, soon after NTA releases the final answer key for JEE Main 2020 result. It is expected that JEE Main 2020 result will be out by September 11. The result once out will indicate the All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable), JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. Because the entrance exam is conducted twice a year, the best of two NTA percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate. IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals At Official Website; Know More Details Here.

With the release of JEE Main 2020 result, the qualifying cutoff will also be released. It is important to note here that only the qualified JEE Main 2020 candidates will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2020, which is scheduled to begin from September 27.