JEE Main to Now be Conducted in More Regional Languages, Pokhriyal Says It's in Line with NEP 2020

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the examination in more regional languages of India, announced Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday. He added that it is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this," Pokhriyal tweeted.

📢Announcement📢 In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 22, 2020

He further said that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. "The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better and score higher," the minister added.

While addressing a webinar on 'National Education Policy 2020' recently, Pokhriyal had said, "We are not against English but the mother tongue as a medium of education would help strengthen Indian languages."

The education minister also said that government does not intend to impose any language on any state. "We are in favour of strengthening 22 Indian languages and we want to promote all these languages," he had added.