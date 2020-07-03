JEE Main, NEET: MHRD Likely to Make Fresh Announcement Today

A fresh announcement on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 is expected on Friday, after Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 2 July, said that he had asked an expert committee headed by the National Testing Agency to review the situation and offer their recommendations ‘latest by tomorrow.’

Pokhriyal said that he had advised the committee to provide fresh recommendations after looking at the prevailing situation and following requests “from students & parents appearing.”

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

While JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 18-23 July, NEET (UG) 2020 will be held by 26 July.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.