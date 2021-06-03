JEE Main, NEET Final Dates: Education Ministry to Hold Review Meeting Soon

The pending Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to be conducted soon, PTI reported. It also stated that the Education Ministry will further review the situation and take a decision on how to move forward with the engineering and medical entrance exams. Both the exams are scheduled to be held in August.

“A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” the source said. This came after the Centre announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams on Tuesday.

Students across India are left hanging with the NEET and JEE Mains exams being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NEET is expected to have a change in the exam pattern this year, however, a final decision is awaited. In an official statement last year, the MoE had said, “The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021, however, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET.”

From this year, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year with the first phase already held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May but were postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Last week, JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) was also postponed. The exam was scheduled on July 3. The registration process for the NEET-UG exam, which was supposed to commence from May 1, was suspended temporarily.

