JEE Main and NEET 2020 Admit Card Release Date: When and Where Will NTA Release the Hall Tickets? Check Important Exam Updates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finally done with the application process for both the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). Those who have successfully applied for the exams and fall under the eligibility category, will next receive the admit card before the entrance examinations. So, when and where will NTA release the hall tickets for the entrance exams? NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26, while JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from July 18 to July 23 in two shifts. According to NTA, the JEE Main 2020 Admit Card and NEET 2020 Admit Card will be released 15 days prior to the exams. In this article, we bring you the important updates and Admit card release date of NTA conducted NEET and JEE Main 2020 entrance exams. National Test Abhyaas App Launched for JEE Main and NEET Candidates, Here’s What You Should Know.

Also Read | National Test Abhyaas App Launched for JEE Main and NEET Candidates, Here’s What You Should Know

When Will NTA Release NEET and JEE Main 2020 Admit Card?

According to the recent notice released by NTA, the agency stated that the Admit Card for both the exams would be released 15 days ahead of the respective exams. NEET will be conducted on July 26, 2020. This implies that the NTA will likely release NEET 2020 Admit Card on July 11 or the second week of July. For JEE Main 2020, the entrance exams will be conducted in two shifts from July 18 to July 23. Going by the rules, JEE Main 2020 Admit Card should be released by the first week of July.

Where to Download NEET and JEE Main 2020 Admit Card?

Once released, NTA will activate the Admit Card link of the respective exams on its websites; nta.ac.in for candidates to download the hall tickets. Aside from NTA’s website, the Admit Card will be available on respective exams’ sites. To download, NEET 2020 Admit Card, visit ntaneet.nic.in and for JEE Main 2020 Admit Card, the hall tickets will be made available at jeemain.nic.in.

Also Read | JEE Main 2020 Update: NTA Reopens Application Process, Here Are Steps to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The application process and exam dates for both NEET and JEE Main 2020 were delayed because of the pandemic. For NEET, close to 16 lakh candidates will appear in the entrance exam, which will be held across 6,000 exam centres. For JEE Main 2020, about 9.21 lakh reportedly applied. The results for both the entrance exams are expected to be announced in a month. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2020, will appear in JEE Advanced exam scheduled to be held on August 23, for admissions at the IITs.