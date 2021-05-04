JEE Main May Session Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis

The National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Union Ministry of Education has declared that the May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) will be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date, the NTA circular said.

The May session of the JEE-Main was scheduled for the 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of May.

Earlier the April session of the JEE-Main was also postponed due to the pandemic.

The first two sessions – in February and March were conducted.

The students have been advised in the circular to keep checking the agency website for further instructions.

Registrations for the May session will also be announced at a later date.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Never Seen Such Intolerance: Nadda on Post-Poll ViolenceJEE Main May Session Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis . Read more on Education by The Quint.