JEE (Main) May 2021 session postponed: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (file photo)

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): In wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2021 scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed.

"Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," tweeted Pokhriyal.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The number of candidates who appeared in Session 1 is 620978 and in Session 2 is 556248.

The JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE (Main)-2021 May session is currently scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main)-2021 May session is also being postponed.

The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May Session will also be announced at a later stage.

"In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice (full length/chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes," read the public notice by NTA.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for the latest updates.

The Centre on Monday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exam 2021 has been postponed for at least four months in a bid to provide adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to an official statement by the Prime Minister's office (PMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reviewed the growing need for adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost the availability of medical personnel in Covid duty, the official statement had said. (ANI)