JEE (Main) May 2021 Session Postponed

Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokriyal tweeted the postponement of the JEE (Main) May 2021 session due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. “Looking at the present situation of Covid-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) for further updates,” he tweeted.

The registration and exam dates of JEE Main 2021 April and May session to be updated soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A release by the National Testing Agency said the registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage,

“In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice ( full length/ chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes.”

It also asked candidates to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

Earlier, the JEE Main April session, which was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30 has been postponed due to the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.

This year, the JEE Main was to be held four times a year. The relaxation was offered to ease off the stress induced by the pandemics in students. Earlier, only two attempts are allowed in JEE Mains. Lakhs of students were expected to appear for the exam.

JEE Main has been held for two sessions so far. In the February session, a total of 6,20,978 students had appeared while in session 2 or March as many as 5,56,248 had taken the entrance exam.

This year for the first time, JEE Main exam has an internal choice. In each section – chemistry, physics, and mathematics – students are asked 30 questions of which they have to answer 25. Earlier only 25 questions from each section were asked. This was introduced as a one-time measure as most of the boards including CBSE and other state boards had curtailed the syllabus by 30 per cent. The ministry while announcing the relaxation had said that this would ensure students who prepare as per the board exams also get through the exam.

