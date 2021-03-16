JEE Main March 2021: Fewer Students to Appear, Will it Impact Score?

A total of 6,19,638 candidates have registered to appear for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main March attempt starting today (March 16). This is slightly less than the number of registrations for the February session when as many asÂ 6,52,627 students had applied. Since JEE Main has relative marking where the highest score obtained by a student in the respective session is ranked as 100 percentile, would the number of students appearing for an exam impact the score calculation?

Experts believe not as much.Â "The accuracy of normalisation process increases as the number of aspirants increases as well as with the number of attempts. Since it is not as big a dip, there is nothing to worry about," saidÂ Nitin Vijay, MD, Motion Education.

"At the same time, with the number of attempts, the competition increases for top students but it gives fairness to every student to improve their score. After a 2 lakh, the rise or dip in the number of candidates does not make much of a difference. What makes more difference for students is the quality of attempts of 'good scorers'. It is the average students who get benefits of these attempts as they will get more chances. Those aspiring for IIITs and NITs, have a chance to improve percentile and hence get a better ranking college or course, while for those aspiring for IITs, qualifying for JEE Advanced matters more. Hence, these students try and give their best attempt in their first attempt itself and try to improve their score in Advanced and not Mains," he explains.

This year, JEE is having four attempts which are double than that of last year. Further, this year, JEE is being held in 13 languages including Hindi and English.Â Just like the February session for the March attempt too, nearly 40,000 have opted to take the exam in regional language.Â Most of the applicants (579759) registered to appear for the exam in English followed by 19,497 in Hindi. A total of 20,382 candidates registered for Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Of the total applicants for the March session, most of the applicants as many as 4,28,888 are males followed by 1,90,748 females and two transgender candidates.

The exam will be held across 792 centers spread across 334 cities including 12 cities outside India.Â To ensure security, a control room has been set-up and two national co-ordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators, 261 city coordinators, and 707 observers have been positioned, according to NTA.

"Live CCTV Surveillance has been planned in all examination centers to curb malpractices in the examination. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centers from the Control Room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi," the exam organising body said in an official notice.