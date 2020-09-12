JEE Main FAQ: What Next After Results? Who Can Sit For Advanced?

Following declaration of the JEE Main 2020 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced. While the cut-off for the Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518.

The Quint spoke to Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, to understand what next for students. Here’s a lowdown, based on his responses.

What should I do, now that JEE Main results are out?

Those students who are eligible, should start preparing for JEE Advanced. Others who have scored below that have very less chances of making it to Advanced. These students should now focus on Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test.

The test is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions, in the second half of September.

Who is eligible for JEE Advanced?

While JEE Main is the basis for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other non-IIT Centrally-funded technical Institutes, only the top 2,50,000 scorers from this test will be eligible for the JEE Advanced – which is the entrance test for admission to the various IITs.

What should I do if I want to apply to NITs?

Candidates who are looking at NITs, can apply once the list of ranks is out. These candidates should start researching about which branch and college they would like to get into.

Which are the top-rated NITs?

NIT, Trichy

NIT, Warangal

NIT, Calicut

To get into these colleges, you must be in at least top 5,000 rankings.

Students should also consider the following NITs.

NIT, Bhopal

NIT, Allahabad

NIT, Kurukshetra

NIT, Rourkela

What should I look for, while selecting the college and course?

Student should focus on getting the right mix of branch and college.

I gave JEE Main in January as well as in September. Which will be considered?

The higher percentile of the two will be considered

For example: If a person scored 94.1 percentile in January and 94.4 percentile in September, the latter will be considered as his score

What should the candidate keep in mind while preparing for JEE Advanced?

The candidate should stick to a routine and remain calm

Take at least five mock tests during this period

Do not start a new chapter to study, instead revise concepts thoroughly

When will results for Paper-II be declared?

NTA Score for Paper-II (BArch & BPlanning) will be declared later on.

