JEE Main Exam: 3rd Session From 20-25 July, 4th From 27 July-2 Aug

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday, 6 July, that the third edition of JEE Main entrance exam for engineering courses will be held between 20 July and 25 July.

Further, the fourth edition of the exams will take place from 27 July to 2 August.

The minister made the announcement via Twitter:

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

In another tweet, the minister stated, "Accordingly, to ensure the safety of the students I have advised the National Testing Agency to make the following arrangements. #JEE(Main)-2021."

Students who had previously not registered for the examination due to COVID-19 will now be allowed apply, and the application period for the same will be between 6 July and 8 July.

For the fourth edition, resgistrations begin from 9 July and go on till 12 July.

The aspirants have also been allowed to change their examination centres, to ensure convenience. The minster stated, "To change exam centre you have to inform within these three days. We will try to give you the centre of your choice."

Also Read: JEE Main May Session Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis

. Read more on India by The Quint.JEE Main Exam: 3rd Session From 20-25 July, 4th From 27 July-2 AugHow Andy Jassy Became Jeff Bezos' Most Trusted Aide . Read more on India by The Quint.