JEE Main Exam Will Be Conducted in More Regional Languages, Decision in Line With NEP 2020, Says Education Minister Ramesh Kumar Pokhriyal

New Delhi, October 22: The government has decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main in more regional language. The decision was taken in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a tweeted said, "In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India."

Pokhriyal stated that the examination would also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination. "State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this," tweeted the Education Minister. New Education Policy 2020: From Major Reforms in School and Higher Education To Digital Push, All You Need to Know.

In another tweet, Pokhriyal said, "This decision has far-reaching implications as Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher. @DG_NTA" NTA Responds to Mamata Banerjee Over Inclusion of Gujarati in JEE Mains, Says 'No Other State Requested For Any Other Language'.

In November last year, the ministry had the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make preparations for conducting the test in at least 11 languages including, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. JEE (Main), the national level competitive test for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, which include NITs and IITs.