JEE Main Exam 2021 4th Session Admit Card to be Released Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the admit card of the fourth and final session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The exam is scheduled for August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. The hall tickets will be made available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once the hall ticket is made available the aspirants can download it using their login credentials. Till now the exact date and time for the release of the admit card has not been announced by the NTA.

The hall ticket includes all crucial information related to the exam like the exam guidelines, exam timing, exam venue, exam duration, exam date among others. The document should also be carefully checked for personal details like name, roll number. In case there is any error in any personal information detail then the matter must be reported to the NTA at the earliest.

JEE Main 2021 fourth session admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA or JEE Main

Step 2: Login using your credentials

Step 3: The admit card for the upcoming exam will open in a new window

Step 4: Download and take a print of the hall ticket and keep it safely.

On the day of the exam, the aspirant will have to produce their admit card with valid identity proof. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to give the exam.

Due to the current pandemic situation, all candidates who appeared in the previous sessions of JEE Main were asked to sign a self-declaration form in which they would mention their health status. The form included the travel history of the aspirant. This was primarily done to ensure the safety of all those present in the exam centre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here