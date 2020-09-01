JEE Main Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: Masked and Gloved, Students Line Up at Centres Amid Slugfest Over Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) begins from Tuesday amid nationwide opposition from students, activists and political parties, who demanded that the competitive exams be deferred in view of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, the Supreme Court had given its nod to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE Main 2020 exams from September 1 to 6 and NEET on September 13, rejecting a batch of petitions filed by dozens of students seeking postponement of the examinations.

On Friday, six ministers of opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court to review its order on NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams. The plea was filed by the ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

Live Updates of the Event

-- Candidates Arrive at Exam Centres | As the JEE Main exam 2020 starts today, candidates begin to arrive at centres across the country. At the examination centre, candidates are being provided with masks and are being asked to sanitise themselves. Temperature is also being checked at the entrances.

-- All candidates are also required to download and carefully read the instructions and advisory for COVID-19 given with the admit card and adhere to it. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card, valid ID proof and proper frisking.

-- The aspirants will have to submit a self-declaration form with a photograph, stating that they have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have not experienced any symptoms like fever, cough or breathing-related issues in the recent days. This undertaking will have to be presented at the examination centre. This form will have to be filled prior to the exam and must be signed in the presence of the invigilator.

-- There will be several queue managers and more invigilators present at examination centres this year. In the case of NEET, which is a pen and paper-based test, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from the earlier 24 to 12 now. Besides this, thermal screening of all students and functionaries would be done.

-- To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December.

-- Once inside the centre, no candidate will be permitted to leave the room/hall before the end of the examination. On completion, candidates will have to wait for instructions from the invigilator and will be allowed to move out one at a time only.

-- The NTA has instructed that as a precaution for coronavirus, candidates must reach exam centres earlier than what is indicated against the reporting/entry time. "No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time," it said.

-- Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the "Do's and Don'ts" for proper social distancing. It will be mandatory to wear face masks and gloves. Students will also have to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitiser to the exam centre.

-- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. The entry and exit of candidates has been staggered, said the NTA, adding that adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. The NTA has also decided to make candidates sit in alternate seats to ensure the social distancing norms in case of JEE (Main).

