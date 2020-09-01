JEE Main Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: Entrance Exam Underway, Bombay HC Refuses Stay in Emergency Hearing

JEE Main Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek re-examination. The bench said the National Testing Agency (NTA) shall consider such applications and decide accordingly, after checking the veracity of the same.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains got underway this morning amid nationwide opposition from students, activists and political parties, who demanded that the JEE competitive entrance exams be deferred in view of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. With masks, gloves and sanitisers, students lined up in socially distanced queues at exam centres to be taken into examination halls where again they were made to sit as per staggered seating arrangements.

Last week, the Supreme Court had given its nod to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE Main 2020 exams from September 1 to 6 and NEET on September 13, rejecting a batch of petitions filed by dozens of students seeking postponement of the examinations.

On Friday, six ministers of opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court to review its order on NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams. The plea was filed by the ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).