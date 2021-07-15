JEE Main, CLAT 2021 date clash: CNLU asks students to apply for date change; check steps to follow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has asked candidates who are appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 to apply for a change in dates for the upcoming JEE Main 2021.

The CLAT 2021, which is scheduled to be held on 23 July, will clash with the JEE Main exam which is all set to be conducted from 20 to 25 July. So, to avoid any hindrance, candidates can request for a change in exam date from today, 15 to 16 July before 11:49 pm. Applicants can register online to change the exam date by visiting the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

As per an official statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to change the JEE Main 2021 examination dates for students who will be appearing for CLAT 2021 this month.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for a change in date for JEE Main:

Step 1: Log in to CLAT account on the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on apply for JEE date change that appears on the screen

Step 3: Candidates will then have to fill in details like Name of the Candidate, Father or Mother Name, and JEE Roll No as required

Also, for any further help or assistance, candidates can mail their request to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call on 080-47162020. The timings for calling the helpline are between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days.

This year nearly 6.80 lakh applicants have registered themselves for the April session exams which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

CLAT exam is a national-level entrance test for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses. These programmes are offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

