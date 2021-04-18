



18 Apr 2021: JEE Main (April) session postponed due to COVID-19

The April session for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) has been postponed in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday.

The April session of JEE Main was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30.

The first two sessions of the competitive exam were completed in February and March.

Here are more details.

Details: 'Revised dates to be announced later'

The NTA said, "Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE (Main)—2021 April session."

"The revised dates for the JEE (Main)—2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," it added.

Fact: Utilize time to prepare for exam: NTA

The NTA further advised candidates to utilize the time to prepare themselves for the exam and take practice tests on the NTA Abhyas app. It also advised the candidates to keep checking its official website for all the latest updates.

Background: JEE Main to be held in 4 phases

Earlier, the NTA had decided to organize the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions.

Candidates are allowed to appear for all four sessions and the highest mark will be considered the final score.

This relaxation was offered in order to reduce the stress for candidates due to COVID-19, especially for those candidates severely impacted by the pandemic.

Recent news: 6.2 lakh appeared in Feb session; 5.5 lakh in March

Two of these sessions have already been held: one from February 23-26, and another from March 16-18.

6,20,978 candidates appeared in the February session, while 5,56,248 candidates appeared in the March session.

Students and academicians had been demanding the postponement of the April session due to COVID-19.

Recently, the CBSE, CISCE, and several state school boards deferred/suspended Class X and XII examinations.