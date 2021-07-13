JEE Main Application Deadline Extended for 4th Session, Now Apply till 5 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline as well as the edit window for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 May session up till July 13, 5 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the exams can submit the applications on the official website of NTA. The submission of payment of fees can be done up to 9 pm today.

The application form submission was earlier scheduled between July 9 and 12, however, after receiving representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date of applying for the JEE Main 2021 May session, the agency has extended it by one more day. The exams will be held for BE/BTech paper-1, BArch paper 2A and/or BPlanning paper 2B.

The candidates have sought extension due to difficulties faced by them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it. “With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for: submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam,” the NTA stated in an official notice.

JEE Main 2021 application May session: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA

Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form

Step 3. Register using required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form. Submit

Step 5. Make the online payment

Step 6. Download the application form for future reference.

The NTA has increased the number of test cities from 232 to 334 to ensure social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines are followed. The JEE Main 2021 for the fourth session, that is, the May session will be conducted from July 27 to August, two days after the conclusion of the third session on July 25.

