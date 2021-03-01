JEE main answer key 2021 to be released soon; check details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam February session on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - soon.

Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main examination between 23 and 26 February 2021 will be able to check their responses against the answer key by visiting the official site of NTA JEE.

Students will have to log in and then check the answer keys once NTA has released them.

NTA will allow candidates to raise objections against the answer keys if the need arises. The report added that a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 must be submitted for every question challenged as processing charges.

NTA subject experts will be going through the challenges and changes will be made if there is any requirement. However, all candidates must note that NTA's decision regarding the challenges will be final. Once all the challenges have been submitted and verified by the exam authority, a final answer key will be published online.

The portal added that the result for the first session of the engineering entrance exam will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

The result of the JEE Main February session exam is expected to be out by 7 March.

Over six lakh candidates had applied for the JEE Main February examination and once the results are out, candidates will get a few days time to register for the March examination. The second session is scheduled to be held on 15, 16, 17 and 18 March and the timings for the test will be the same as the first session.

Students are advised to visit the official site of NTA JEE for details regarding the entrance exam.

