JEE Main 2021 Third Session Begins Today: Important Guidelines to Follow Before Appearing for Exam

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main April session will begin from tomorrow, July 20, and will continue till July 27. The exams will be held for over 7 lakh students and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that it will follow all Covid-19 protocols and has increased the exam centres from 828 to 660 earlier.

Students appearing for the exam also need to follow a few guidelines after. If you are among aspirants appearing for the third attempt to seek admission to engineering colleges or to improve your score from the previous attempt, keep these important guidelines in mind.

JEE Main 2021 April session: Documents needed

Students must download their admit cards and keep a check that their personal details like name, date of birth, father’s name, and category are all spelled correctly. Candidates must remember to carry their hall ticket without which they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. They must also carry a passport size photograph with them and an identity card like a voter or Aadhar card for verification purposes.

Apart from the documents students must wear a face mask at all times, and carry their personal hand sanitizer.

JEE Main 2021 April session: Reporting Time

Students must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Candidates have been allotted specific reporting times to avoid crowding at the exam centres.

JEE Main 2021 April session: COVID-19 guidelines

As per the Covid-19 protocols, all exam centres will be properly sanitised along with furniture and computers. All the rooms will have proper ventilation as well as fans and windows for proper air circulation. Candidates, as well as exam administrators, must ensure to follow social distancing norms.

The registration process at the exam centres will be contactless. Candidates must wear light and comfortable clothes and any jewellery like rings, bangles and sunglasses are prohibited. Mobile phones or any electronic items are not allowed at the exam centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall if they have reached after the reporting time or have forgotten to carry the required documents. Besides, those wearing improper masks will also not be allowed to enter the exam centres.

