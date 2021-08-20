JEE Main 2021 Session 4: NTA activates image correction at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The image correction link for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main (Session 4) 2021 has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check and correct, if required, the image in their applications by visiting the official website of the JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps for image correction of JEE Main 2021 Session 4:

1. Go to the official website of the JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the "Image Correction JEE Main 2021" link given on the website. A login page will appear

3. Enter the required details such as password, application number, etc. and press submit

4. Check if the image needs correction. If it does, upload the new image and submit it

5. Take a printout of the JEE Main completed application for future reference

Candidates should ensure that the photograph uploaded by them should fulfill the specifications of the NTA. The photograph should be a recent passport size photograph of the candidate, either in black and white or colour image. 80 percent of the candidate's face, including ears, should be visible against a white background. The image should be between 10 and 200 kilobytes in size.

The JEE will conduct its fourth and final examination this month. The NTA is expected to release the admit cards soon. The hall ticket will include a self-declaration regarding COVID-19.

The exams will take place on 26, 27, 31 August and 1, 2 September. Over 7.3 lakh students have registered for the Session 4 examination.

The JEE Main is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses or programmes across the country. This year, the JEE Main was held four times.

Also See: 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for NTA': Students tweet hilarious memes after temporary glitch in JEE Main results

JEE Main 2021: NTA activates registration/correction window for session 4 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

UPJEE 2021: JEECUP releases exam schedule; check details at jeecup.nic.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.