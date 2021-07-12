JEE Main 2021: Session 4 registration process ends today; apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registration window for session 4 (delayed May session) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will close today, 12 July. Aspirants can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - as soon as possible to apply for the test.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE 2021 exam for the fourth session is scheduled to be held from 27 July to 2 August.

Follow these steps to apply for JEE 2021 fourth session:

- Visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - On the homepage, search and click on the JEE Main 2021 registration link - Fill in the required details (name, educational qualifications, etc.) on the new page - Upload scanned signature and photo after submitting the above-mentioned details - Pay the fee for JEE Main 2021 session 4 - After making the payment, download the confirmation page and take a printout (if required) for future reference

Alternatively, interested candidates can also use this direct link to register themselves

Aspirants, who have earlier applied for the May session, have the option to change particulars including category, session, subject, among others in the application form. The last date to make changes in the form is today, 12 July.

The agency is expected to release the hall tickets on the website very soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for all the latest updates and information regarding the admission process and examinations.

The NTA, this year, is all set to conduct the JEE Main exam with all the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in place.

