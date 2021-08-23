JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 22 August, released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, session 4.

Candidates who have registered for JEE Main session 4 (May session) exam, can download their admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Application window for the same was closed on 11 August.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 & 2 September 2021.

The exam will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

How to Download JEE Main 2021 (Session 4) Exam Admit Card

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on 'Download JEE (Main) 2021 (session-4) Admit Card Paper'

Key in you application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on 'Submit'

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use

Earlier, JEE Main session 4 exam was scheduled in the month of May. But later it was postponed, in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, to August-September 2021.

Meanwhile, NTA also declared JEE Main 2021 session 3 result on 6 August 2021. Students who appeared for it can check their result on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

