JEE Main 2021 Results Declared, Six Students Score 100%

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 8 March released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on their official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency informed that six students, two of them from Delhi, scored a perfect 100 percent in the exam.

Union Minster of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days.”

He went on to laud the NTA for this ‘great achievement’.

The JEE main examination was conducted from 23-26 February and saw over 6 lakh candidates.

The engineering exam is usually conducted two times annually, but will be held in four sessions this year. The other sessions are scheduled to be held in March, April and May.

The final answer key for the exam was released on Sunday.

You can check your JEE(Main) result here.

