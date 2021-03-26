JEE Main 2021: Registration for April session begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in; here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. The third session is to be conducted from 27 to 30 April and eligible candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to register. The last date for registration is 4 April till 11.50 pm.

Here's how to apply:

Step 1: Visit JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Main 2021: New Registration and Registration Form Correction' link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'New Registration'. Generate a user-id and password by registering yourself

Step 4: After saving the login credentials, proceed to fill the application form

Step 5: Upload signature and a recent passport size photograph

Step 6: Pay the application fee after choosing the payment mode

Step 7: Download and print the filled application form

Here's the direct link: https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBoodsCAPgItCPvwv6bGBGio

Those from the General category will have to submit an application fee of Rs 650 along with the form. Just like March, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts in April session as well.

The exams for March session took place on 16, 17, and 18 while the result was announced on 25 March. In March, 13 out of 6 lakh candidates scored 100 percentile. While in February, six students got 100 percentile.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced) and also provides admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.Tech/B.E) at IITs, NITs, Institutions/Universities recognized by participating State Governments, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). After clearing Paper 2, one can get admissions in B. Arch and B. Planning courses.

