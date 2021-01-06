JEE Main 2021: How to Prepare? What Tips Should You Keep in Mind?

Should students appear for all four rounds of JEE Main in 2021? How should they go about preparing for each and every round? With the first round of JEE Main just around the corner, The Quint spoke to Ramesh Batlish, an expert from the FIIT JEE Group, to get an answer to some of the queries related to the entrance test.

Should I apply for all four rounds in February, March, April and May?

Students may register for all four rounds if their board exam dates are not clear. CBSE may have declared exam dates, but several other boards are yet to follow suit. Out of these four, students should attempt at least two rounds so that the entrance test doesn’t clash with their board exams.

If I attempt for more than one round, how will my score be calculated?

The National Testing Authority has clarified that the best score would be considered while assigning rank to the candidate. Ideally, a candidate should not waste the options given the opportunity to perform better in the next round.

However, students aiming at JEE Advanced may not be able to appear for more than two JEE Main sessions as that would take away their time for JEE Advanced preparations.

What are the study tips that I should follow?

Students must have a systematic concrete revision plan

At least one to two mock-tests every week to familiarise students with the format of the exam

Students should attempt mock tests at the exact time of their original exam so that biological clock is adjusted

Focussing on all three subjects is important and selective study should be avoided

Also Read: FAQ: Can I Write JEE Main 4 Times? How Will Marks be Calculated?

Is there any change in paper pattern this year?

In 2020, JEE Main had 25 questions each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, out of which 20 were multiple-choice questions with a single correct answer and five questions carried answers that were numerical. This means that in total, there were 75 questions carrying 300 marks.

In 2021, there will be 90 questions out of which 75 will have to be attempted.

Story continues

This year, the only change is that students will be asked 10 questions instead of five in the numerical answer section, as compared to 2020. However, students can answer any five of these 10 questions, for which there will be no negative marking.

How should I attempt the paper?

Since there is negative marking for MCQs, students should only attempt questions to which they have a definite answer. Moreover, since students have more options in the numerical answer sections, the cut-offs are expected to go high.

What is the eligibility criteria for admission into NITs and CFTIs?

According to NTA, admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank, subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Cass 12 board examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 or qualifying examination conducted by the respective boards.

Further, for BE/B.Tech, the candidate should have passed qualifying examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one of the Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or any technical vocational subject.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12 /qualifying examination.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Not At All Annoyed by Strict Quarantine Rules: Ajinkya Rahane JEE Main 2021: How to Prepare? What Tips Should You Keep in Mind? . Read more on Education by The Quint.