JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Registration for Session 4, Here's How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 9 August, reopened the online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4. Registration has opened for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

According to the official notice, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) - 2021 Session - 4."

Students who want to appear for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 exam can apply online on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply online for JEE Main session 4 till 11 August (9 PM).

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2021 Session 4

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link "Registration/ Correction for Session-4 of JEE (Main) 2021"

Fill the registration form with all the relevant details

Login using your registered credentials

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Submit and pay the application fee

Save a copy of the form

The official notice also stated that the candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) 2021 Session 4 can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period.

All candidates must note that they will not be able to make any correction in their forms after the closure of application form on 11 August.

