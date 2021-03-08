JEE Main 2021: NTA releases Feb exam results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates students

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the results of the JEE Main February 2021 exam at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted an NTA press release on Monday evening.

He added, "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by the NTA.

Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. @DG_NTA For more details, see below : pic.twitter.com/iT39f1EcJk " Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

Six candidates have scored a perfect '100' in the JEE Mains exams, PTI quoted NTA officials as saying.

The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

Officials said that NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," the report quoted officials as saying.

How to check JEE main result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'JEE Mains 2021 February' results.

Step 3: Enter your log in details

Step 4: The JEE Mains 2021 results will be show up on the screen.

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can access the results page directly by clicking here.

They will be able to view their result after entering the log in details.

Students who pass the JEE Main 2021 exam will be eligible for admissions to the BTech courses in engineering colleges across the country.

The testing agency on Sunday released the final answer key for the JEE Main 2021 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from 23 to 26 February. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad " Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

This year, a total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper.

This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages " Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The next phases will be held in March, April and May.

"Due to the lockdown in Bahrain, the exam could not be conducted. NTA is in constant communication with Indian Embassy, Bahrain, and will work out a plan in the interest of candidates for the conduct of Paper 2 A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning). For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), those candidates who have opted for March Session will appear in March along with other candidates.

"After February, March, April, and May Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy. The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission," the official said.

