JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds Three New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of examination centres for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 scheduled in March, April and May. In an official notification released at www.nta.ac.in, NTA has announced three new examination centres, one in India and the other two overseas. From March onwards, JEE Main 2021 will also be held in Kargil, Ladakh, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/ Lagos in Nigeria.

The NTA has decided to increase the examination centres following multiple requests received from JEE aspirants. Many students had requested NTA to set up an exam centre in these cities as travelling to far-off locations amidst the pandemic is difficult and challenging. “On the request of various candidates and keeping in view the hardships faced by the candidates due to COVID-19 epidemic, the NTA has added three cities of examination centre for JEE Main 2021 from March onwards,” NTA said.

JEE Main March 2021 Application Form:

The NTA has opened the application window for the March 2021 session of JEE Main and the registration facility will be available till tomorrow, March 6. All the candidates who will be applying for the March, April and May sessions exam 2021can opt for the aforesaid exam cities while filling the application forms.

Furthermore, the notification mentions that the students who have applied earlier for the March, April and May 2021 sessions will be able to modify their exam city preference till March 6, 2021. Candidates can also make changes to other details such as category, subjects etc till March 6.

The application process of JEE Main 2021 March session exam has already commenced. All those candidates who wish to appear in the second session can access the form in an online mode at the official site, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 6.

NTA will briefly open the application window for the remaining sessions (April and May) once the examinations scheduled in the March 2021 session are over.