JEE Main 2021 May session postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases, tweets Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, May 2021 session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted about the development >today (Tuesday, 4 May). The Minister shared the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE.

Pokhriyal tweeted that JEE Main 2021 May session has been postponed keeping in mind the safety of students. He advised aspirants to keep visiting the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for further updates.

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi " Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

This year, the JEE Main 2021 exam was supposed to be held in four sessions -- February, March, April, and May. While February and March sessions were held successfully, the April session was postponed due to the pandemic.

The May edition of JEE Mains also stands cancelled due to the worsening condition of the pandemic. In its public notice, NTA said that the JEE Main 2021 session which was scheduled to be held from 24 to 28 May has been postponed, like the April session which was to be conducted on 27, 28, and 30 April.

As per the official notice, 6,20,778 students have appeared in the first session held in February while 5,56,248 candidates took JEE Main 2021 in the March session.

Apart from postponing the exams, the registration for the May session has also been postponed. NTA states that rescheduling for both these exams will be done subsequently.

The agency has advised candidates to use NTA Abhyas App to prepare for JEE Main 2021.

