JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 9 March, extended the application date of JEE Main 2021. Candidates can now apply till 10 March 2021, till 10 am, at JEE Main’s official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per NTA, the extension has been provided in ‘view of a number of requests’ made by candidates in this regard.

Earlier, the last registration date was 6 March. JEE Main March session exam will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2021

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link ‘JEE (MAIN) 2021: New Registration and registration Form Correction’

Fill the registration form with all the relevant details

Login using your registered credentials

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Submit and pay the application fee

Save a copy of the form

The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”

JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:

First Round: 23 to 26 February 2021

Second Round:15 to 18 March 2021

Third Round: 27 to 30 April 2021

Fourth Round: 24 to 28 May 2021

A candidate can opt for one, two, three, or all four sessions, but will have to pay a separate registration fee for each. A candidate’s final result would be based on their best score.

NTA on Monday, 8 March, also declared the result of JEE Main 2021 February session. Candidates can check the result here.

