JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Commences

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 2 March, commenced the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, March session. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do so on its official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.”

JEE Main 2021 March session exam is scheduled for 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2021 March Session

  • Visit the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

  • Click on the link ‘JEE (MAIN) March 2021: Fill Registration Form.’

  • Fill the registration form with all the relevant details.

  • Login using your registered credentials.

  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

  • Submit and pay the application fees.

  • Save a copy of the form.

Last date to fill the application form for the March session is 6 March 2021. Release date of admit cards will be revealed soon.

JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:

  • First Round - 23 to 26 February 2021

  • Second Round -15 to 18 March 2021

  • Third Round - 27 to 30 April 2021

  • Fourth Round - 24 to 28 May 2021

A candidate can opt for one, two, three, or all four sessions, but will have to pay a separate registration fee for each. A candidate’s final result would be based on their best score.

