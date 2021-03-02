JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Commences

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 2 March, commenced the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, March session. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do so on its official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.”

JEE Main 2021 March session exam is scheduled for 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2021 March Session

Visit the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Click on the link ‘JEE (MAIN) March 2021: Fill Registration Form.’

Fill the registration form with all the relevant details.

Login using your registered credentials.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit and pay the application fees.

Save a copy of the form.

Last date to fill the application form for the March session is 6 March 2021. Release date of admit cards will be revealed soon.

JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:

First Round - 23 to 26 February 2021

Second Round -15 to 18 March 2021

Third Round - 27 to 30 April 2021

Fourth Round - 24 to 28 May 2021

A candidate can opt for one, two, three, or all four sessions, but will have to pay a separate registration fee for each. A candidate’s final result would be based on their best score.

