JEE Main 2021 March Session Admit Card to Release Soon

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session admit card will be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download their admit card from the official website : jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Last date to register for March session exam was extended till Wednesday, 10 March. Exam for the same will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.

How to Download Admit Card

Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on any of the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Login using your registered credentials.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print your admit card for future use.

The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B.Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”

JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:

First Round: 23 to 26 February 2021

Second Round:15 to 18 March 2021

Third Round: 27 to 30 April 2021

Fourth Round: 24 to 28 May 2021

JEE Main February session result was released on 8 March 2021.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Results Declared, Six Students Score 100%

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE Main 2021 March Session Admit Card to Release SoonAsian Paints Where The Heart Is: Anita Dongre’s Home Is Her Oasis . Read more on Education by The Quint.