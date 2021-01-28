The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the correction process of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2021 on 27 January 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same will be allowed to make corrections in their applications till 30 January 2021 at its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA is likely to release the admit card for JEE Main 2021 in the second week of February.

Candidates will be allowed to make correction to information in their applications. They will be allowed to correct their name, address, contact details, educational qualification, PwD status, choice of exam cities etc.

How to Make Correction in JEE Main 2021Application

Visit NTA JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Application Correction JEE(Main) 2021

Login using your application number and password

Edit your application form, then submit it

For image correction candidates need to click on the link, ‘Image Correction JEE (Main) 2021’. Login using your application number and password, upload the new image, and then submit it.

Candidates will not be allowed to make any changes in their application after the closure of correction window, i.e., 30 January 2021. According to the official notification, “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to them.”

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE MAIN 2021: JEE Main Correction Window Open till Jan 30‘Proud That My Son, Sadakat, Stood By His Friend Munawar Faruqui’ . Read more on Education by The Quint.