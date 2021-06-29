JEE Main 2021: From Important Topics to Reference Books How to Prepare for Math Section

Two sessions of JEE Main 2021 have already been conducted while two are still remaining. This is double the number of attempts in a year. With board exams also being canceled, students have got time to focus on their entrance exams. Now, it all comes down to how well a JEE aspirant utilizes his or her time to strengthen their preparations. Mathematics is often considered one of the toughest sections of the engineering entrance exam. Here are some important preparation tips to help you ace the portion.

Must-Do chapters in Mathematics

In Mathematics, calculus, trigonometry, matrices and determinants, permutation and combinations are some of the most important topics in which students can get good marks. Students need to have a thorough understanding of all these topics. They should also be able to relate complex numbers with coordinate geometry and vectors.

Students should be proficient in coordinate geometry, vectors & 3D, and algebra To score well, students need to develop the ability to solve complex problems. For calculus, students should have a good command of the basic functions and their graphical behaviour.

For problems related to probability, students must have a strong understanding of permutations and combinations. For trigonometry, memorizing formulas and honing problem-solving skills can be enhanced by regular practice.

Important books

JEE Main aspirants should prepare from relevant books while devising a strategy for the exam. Referring to too many books can turn against students. JEE Main 2021 preparation must begin by going through the NCERT Class 12 books.

Some of the useful books for reference:

— Mathematics for Class 11 & Class 12 by R.D. Sharma

— Mathematics for Class 11 & Class 12 by RS. Agarwal

— IIT Mathematics by M.L Khanna

— Problems in Calculus of One Variable by IA Maron

— Trigonometry and Geometry by S.L Loney

— A course in Mathematics (TMH Publications).

Solve previous year papers and mock tests

Story continues

Students should solve the previous year’s papers of JEE in order to grasp the latest trends as every year exam pattern and the complexity level of the exam changes. Students need to solve at least 20-30 mock papers before appearing for the entrance exam. They should take timed tests in order to measure their speed and accuracy in solving complex problems. Mock tests help in fine-tuning the mind according to the examination conditions and help the students build their confidence.

Revision

In the last few days before the exam, students should concentrate on proper revision and practice. Now is not the time to learn anything new. This crucial time should be utilized for strengthening knowledge and concepts by revising them and practicing as many questions as possible. During the last few days before the exam, students should just go through their notes and revise all the formulae. Students must ensure to plan their revision as efficiently as they plan their initial preparation including error analysis.

Know strengths and weaknesses

At this stage, it is very important for students to understand what they are good at, which section or area they are strong in, and where improvement is required. This knowledge can help them analyze their strengths and weaknesses and devise strategies such as which section to attempt first, how much time to spend on each section, and what kind of questions to solve first.

Take help if required

Students should not hesitate to take the help of their teachers or peers at any time of their preparation. Whether it is regarding a concept that needs further clarification or the right approach to attempt the exam, reach out for help and guidance. Students should make the best use of this time to fix all the doubts, strengthen knowledge, and be confident about the preparation.

Replicate a real exam scenario

While practicing for the exam at home, students should try replicating a real exam scenario as it can greatly help in addressing their exam-related anxieties. They should find an isolated space and keep all distractions at bay. It is important for students to note the time of the exam and take the test at the exact same time. This will help their biological clock to get accustomed to that of the exam. Everything should be a complete replica of what students will experience on exam day. This will acquaint them with the real exam scenario and boost their confidence.

— Written by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here