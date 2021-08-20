JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Image Correction Link Activated, Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the image correction link for candidates who have applied to appear for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The link is activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates who have an error in their image or who could not upload the image can make changes. The admit card for the fourth and last session of JEE Main will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in anytime soon.

Those who have registered for JEE Main fourth session exam 2021 can download the hall ticket by using their login credentials. They will require to enter the application number and date of birth/password to access the admit card. The JEE Main 2021 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

Here are the steps to download JEE Main admit card 2021 for the 4th session:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the official web address of NTA JEE Main i.e, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the JEE Main admit card link available there

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Click on submit and the JEE Main August 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download a copy of the same and take a printout

The JEE Main e-call letter contains important details like the candidate’s name, personal details, exam date and time, exam venue, reporting time and important instructions. Students are advised to check all the details in the admit card and ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. In case of errors or discrepancies, they should contact the concerned authorities immediately. The examinees will be required to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo id proof.

They will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without JEE Main 2021 admit card. Over 7 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 4th session exam. The first three sessions of JEE Main had already been conducted in February, March and July and the fourth session was scheduled to be held in May, however, it was postponed due to Covid-19.

