The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 fourth session application window closes today, July 20. Candidates can register for the exams or edit their forms at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the May session. The exams will be held for BE, BTech paper-1, BArch paper 2A and/or BPlanning paper 2B.

Earlier, the application process for the fourth/ May session was scheduled to be held between July 9 to 12, however, the deadline has been extended to July 20. The engineering entrance exams for the fourth session too have been delayed. It was first scheduled to be held in May but later deferred to begin from July 27, however, as per the latest circular, the exam will begin four weeks after the third session exam concludes, which is July 25.

This came after several students raised concerns that only two days gap between the third and fourth sessions is not enough to work on weak points and improve scores. Hence the application process has also been extended.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for: submission of online application form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam,” the NTA had said while extending the application deadline to July 20.

JEE Main 2021 fourth session: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official websites of NTA

Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form

Step 3. Register using required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form. Upload documents. Submit

Step 5. Make the online payment

Step 6. Download the application form for future reference.

Meanwhile, the third session exam has begun today. The NTA has increased the number of test centres from 660 to 828 this year to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Students have also been asked to wear masks at all times and carry their own hand sanitiser.

