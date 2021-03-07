JEE Main 2021 February Result Likely to Be Declared Today; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, March 7: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for the February exam 2021 is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. Candidates can check the scores online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. The first cycle of the entrance exam, JEE Main 2021, was conducted between February 22 and 25. JEE Main 2021 Dates: NTA Entrance Exam to Be Held in 4 Cycles, Online Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What You Should Know About the Latest Examination Pattern.

According to reports, over six lakh students appeared for the exam. Notably, JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in multiple shifts over three to four days in four cycles—February, March, April and May. NTA has decided to provide a choice in one section to rationalise the decision for different boards across the country. JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Announces Relaxation in Admission Criteria for NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Tech Institutions; Waives Off 75% Eligibility Criteria for Class 12 Students.

Here is How to Check the Result:

Candidates are required to login to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Link that reads JEE Mains February Exam result 2021.

Enter your credentials and login id

The result will be displayed on the screen

Now download the results for future reference.

Students will have to attempt 75 questions of 90, or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. The NTA will also release the scorecard and percentile of the candidates on the official website. JEE Mains rank will be declared once the exams of March, April and May sessions are conducted. JEE Advanced 2021 cut off will be announced after the Mains result in June.