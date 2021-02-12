JEE Main 2021: How to Download Admit Card for February Session

Admit cards for the February session of Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Authority. The first round of JEE Main will be conducted from 23 to 26 February, the admit cards for which are now available on NTA’s website.

How to Download It

Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on any of the 3 ‘Download Admit Card’ links

Enter Application Number, Security Pin, Date of Birth, and submit

View and download the admit card

When Will JEE Main 2021 Be Conducted?

This year, JEE Main will be conducted across four sessions as opposed to two, which was the practice till last year.

First Round - 23 to 26 February 2021

Second Round -15 to 18 March 2021

Third Round - 27 to 30 April 2021

Fourth Round - 24 to 28 May 2021

A candidate can opt for one, two, three, or all four sessions, but will have to pay a separate registration fee for each. A candidate’s final result would be based on their best score.

What is the paper pattern going to look like?



JEE Main comprises two papers. While Paper 1 is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, Paper 2 is conducted for admissions to UG Architecture courses.

For JEE Main Paper 1- BE/BTech, the test will be computer-based and students will be asked objective type questions in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10 and there will be no negative marking for this section.

In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10 and there will be no negative marking for this section.