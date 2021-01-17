



17 Jan 2021: JEE Main 2021: Check important details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Application Form.

The last date to fill the form was January 16, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for JEE Main 2020 were advised to fill the application form on time.

The Education Minister has also released JEE Advanced exam dates and eligibility details.

Fact: Students can directly appear in Advanced 2021

Due to COVID-19, the authority has decided to give one more chance to students who could not take JEE Advanced 2020. Such students will not have to appear for JEE Main 2021 again and will be allowed directly to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 examination.

Eligibility: No age and attempt limit for JEE Main 2021

Candidates are advised to go through its eligibility norms as the application form will be accepted only by eligible candidates.

Candidates who qualified for the standard 12th examination in the years 2019 & 2020 will be eligible to apply, while those appearing for it are also eligible.

There is no age and attempt limit for JEE Main 2021.

JEE Advanced: Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021 have been revised

Meanwhile, the eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021 has also been revised. Students qualifying for class 12th examination and JEE Main can apply for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021 for the first session, while JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

It will be mandatory to qualify for JEE Main to apply for JEE Advanced.

Steps: Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021

Go to the official website.

Register for the online application form.

Provide all the asked details; create a password & choose a security question.

Fill-in all personal & other details; login with generated application number & password.

Upload scanned image of photograph & signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Proceed to submit the application fee.

After fee submission, a confirmation page will be generated.

Fact: Image resolution and other specifications

Size of the photograph must be between 10 KB to 200 KB. Signature size must be between 4KB to 30 KB. Size of images must be between 5 KB to 500 KB in JPG/JPEG format.

Paper: Candidates will be able to attempt paper in multiple languages

Notably, this year JEE Main will be held in a total of four sessions. JEE Main 2021 will be held through the online mode & the Bachelors in Architecture will be Pen & Paper-based.

Candidates will be able to attempt the paper in Hindi, English Gujarati Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Fact: Question paper will consist of objective type questions

The question paper will consist of objective type questions. There will be questions in which numerical value answers will be needed while drawing in Paper 2 will be of subjective type.

