JEE Main 2021: BTech Exam Today; Know Important Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main BTech paper today in two slots - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. For JEE Main BTech paper this year, as many as 6,52,627 students have registered. The testing agency had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper on Tuesday, February 23. The entrance examination for admission to the engineering colleges in India began on February 23 and will continue till February 26.

Students who are seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) in engineering courses across the country are required to give the JEE Main BE and BTech paper. Clearing the Main paper in a prerequisite to appear for JEE Advanced.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2021 for the BTech paper need to note that the question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Paper 1 which is the BTech paper will have three sections namely Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and each section will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The question paper for the BTech exam will be of total 300 marks. Also, candidates must know that there will be no negative marking for the numerical questions.

Students who will be giving the entrance examination need to take a print of the downloaded copy of JEE Main admit card and carry it with them to the centre of the examination. They will have to reach their JEE Main 2021 exam centres an hour before the reporting time so that all the checking process can be completed on time.

Students will also have to carry a valid photo ID card and the self-declaration undertaking form along with the admit card to the centre. Following the Covid-19 norms a 50 ml sanitiser bottle, hand gloves and masks should also be there with the candidates.