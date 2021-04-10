JEE Main 2021 April session admit cards to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session will be released soon on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The exam for the April session will be conducted from 27 to 30 April. The March session exam was held between 15 March to 18 March.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card once it is available:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link for the JEE Main 2021 April session admit card. Click on this

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on 'Login'

Step 4: Download your admit card

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

As per the official notification, the April session exam will only be held for Paper 1. Candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2A and 2B can take the May session. The correction window for the April and May sessions was opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 25 March to 4 April. However, in a notice issued on 6 April, the agency extended the correction window from 6 April to 7 April (till 11:50 pm).

As the correction window has now closed, it is expected that NTA will release the admit cards soon.

The JEE Main 2021 is being conducted in four sessions. While the February and March sessions are over, candidates can give exams in April and May sessions now.

