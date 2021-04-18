JEE Main 2021 April Session Postponed Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases in India; NTA to Announce Revised Dates At Least 15 Days Before Exam

New Delhi, April 18: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The exam was scheduled to take place from April 27 to 30. The revised exam date will be announced at least 15 days prior to the exam. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a tweet.

Also Read | Vibrate Higher! COVID-19 Virus Has Vibration of 5.5hz and Dies Above 25.5hz? Know the Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media

Pokhriyal tweeted, "Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students and their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now." The JEE exam is conducted every year for admission into various engineering courses. JEE Main 2021 February Result Declared by NTA; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Tweet by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

Also Read | Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, India’s Largest COVID-19 Facility in South Delhi, To Be Revived As Coronavirus Cases Surge in National Capital

📢 Announcement

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

👉Please note: The dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

The NTA is conducting the JEE Main exam 2021 in four sessions – February, March, April and May. The February and March session exams had already been conducted. In the February session, over six lakh candidates appeared for the exam, while, in the March session, over 5.5 lakh students appeared. The result for the February session was declared last month.

Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, also cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The decision about the class 12 exams will be taken by the CBSE on June 1 after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.