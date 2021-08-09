JEE Main 2021 Application Window Reopens, Registered Candidates Can Edit Their Forms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 today, August 9. It will remain open till August 11, up to 9 pm. Following demands by students, the board has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for or withdraw from the exam, it said in an official notice.

Candidates who have already applied for the fourth session can also modify their particulars such as category, subject, etc during this time period. The exams will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. There will be no correction window available after the registration closes, the agency said. “Therefore the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars,” it added.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4,” the NTA said.

Candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 1 (BE/BTech) may appear for JEE Main 2021 session 4. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for this session.

JEE Main 2021 fourth session: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official websites of NTA

Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form

Step 3. Register using required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form. Upload documents. Submit

Step 5. Make the online payment

Step 6. Download the application form for future reference.

The NTA has declared the JEE Main session 3 results on August 6. As many as 17 students scored 100 percentile, that is, 300/300. In the February attempt, nine students scored full marks while in the March attempt, 11 students got 100 percentile.

