National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit online application form of Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2021 to 23 January. Earlier the last date was scheduled on 16 January. Last date to pay online fee is extended till 24 January 11:50 PM.

Students will be allowed to make corrections in their applications using the correction window from 27 to 30 January 2021.

JEE Main 2021: How to Apply

Visit on the website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Apply for JEE Main 2021’.

Fill in the details in the online application form and submit it.

Note down the system generated application number.

Upload all the required documents including photographs, signatures, marksheets, etc.

Pay the online application form fee.

Download a copy of the confirmation document for future use.

Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 will be available for downloading on the website in the second week of February 2021.

JEE Main: About the Exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Candidates of UPSEE (2021) will take JEE (Main) 2021.

Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. From this year, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also use the score sheet of JEE (Main) – 2021 for admission to the B.Tech / M.Tech (Integrated)/B.Arch. Courses in its affiliated colleges across the State.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE Main 2021: Application Date Extended; Check How to Apply‘Obnoxious’: Yediyurappa on Thackeray’s Integration Statement . Read more on Education by The Quint.